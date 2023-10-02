All Sections
Xisco Munoz is cold-shouldering Sheffield Wednesday's 'miracle of Hillsborough' heroes. Could that change? 'Maybe'

In a managerial career which has already taken in Dinamo Tbilisi, Watford, Huesca, Anorthosis and a caretaker spell with Pobla Mafumet, Xisco Munoz says he has never experienced a situation like the one at Sheffield Wednesday.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

Even so, he seems reluctant to call on those who made history with their mental strength in May. Will that now change? “Maybe,” he says.

Winless in 11 games as Owls manager (their cup "win" came on penalties after a 1-1 draw with Stockport), Munoz could have done without chairman Dejphon Chansiri's announcement on the morning of their game with Sunderland that he was withdrawing his funding.

Against the backdrop of chants for Chansiri and Munoz to go, the Owls conceded three times in Friday's first 31 minutes and were lucky Sunderland settled for a 3-0 win. No wonder "mentality" kept cropping up in Munoz's post-match thoughts.

"My time as a coach has been a success and moments like this never," he said. "But we always try to create a normal situation. I know the situation isn't normal.

"We need humility and it's important to think how you can help the players reach their best level.

"We don't have a team who should be bottom, we have players who should be higher in the table."

The Owls showed huge mental resolve four months ago to overturn a 4-0 first-leg deficit to reach – and win – the League One play-off final.

UNDER PRESSURE: Xisco Munoz tries to rally his Sheffield Wednesday players in their 3-0 defeat to SunderlandUNDER PRESSURE: Xisco Munoz tries to rally his Sheffield Wednesday players in their 3-0 defeat to Sunderland
The entire XI who beat Peterborough United 5-1 that night, then won a penalty shoot-out, are still at the club, albeit Munoz has not registered Marvin Johnson as a player.

Barry Bannan and Josh Windass were injured and are doubts for Tuesday's game at West Bromwich Albion but only Callum Paterson and Lee Gregory started, with Liam Palmer coming off the bench. Michael Ihiekwe and Reece James did not make the squad.

Is it time to use them?

"Maybe," said Munoz.

Give him a chance: Reece James celebrates scoring in the famous play-off win for Peterborough but can't get a look on under Xisco Munoz.Give him a chance: Reece James celebrates scoring in the famous play-off win for Peterborough but can't get a look on under Xisco Munoz.
"When you get home you start thinking about your first XI but we are one of the teams in the Championship who have used the most players (25) and in pre-season everyone had the opportunity with me.

"But if you're not reaching the style you want, the level you want, it's because you are doing something bad."

