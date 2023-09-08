Sheffield Wednesday have left Momo Diaby off their 24-man squad list in the first real indication of the seriousness of the central midfielder's injury.

New manager Xisco Munoz is often deliberately vague about injuries and has given little indication about the timescale or precise nature of the injury Diaby picked up to his ankle or Achilles area during his Owls debut against Preston North End.

But the 27-year-old has not been registered in the squad for the rest of 2023, alongside Marvin Johnson and Ciaran Brennan.

Players not on the list cannot play in English league football until the next transfer window opens in January, although by naming only 24 players, the Owls have the scope to add one at a later date. Alternatively, they could add one free agent.

INJURED: Momo Diaby hobbles off as his Sheffield Wednesday debut is cut short

Players born after January 1, 2002 are exempt.

Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Leeds United have named 21 senior players, Barnsley, Harrogate Town, Huddersfield Town and Hull City have named 22, Rotherham United 23, Middlesbrough 24, meaning all Yorkshire's league clubs have the ability to add free agents.

Harrogate's list includes Luke Armstrong have his proposed record move to Wrexham fell through because Wrexham did not submit the paperwork correctly and on time on deadline day, whilst Helder Costa is missing from Leeds' list.

Those left off the lists can still be loaned to non-league football – which could be a realistic option for Brennan – or make permanent moves elsewhere but their options are narrowing.

The Croatian and Czech Republic transfer windows close on Friday, Greece on September 11, Russia on September 14 and Turkey the day after.

Players can move to Morocco by Saturday, Australia or New Zealand up to the 12th and Qatar by September 18.