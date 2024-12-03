Barnsley have an opportunity to bounce back from FA Cup heartbreak when they visit Wrexham.

Darrell Clarke’s men enjoyed control of the game but were toothless in front of goal, allowing the Gas to hold on for 120 minutes and emerge victorious from a penalty shootout.

Bristol Rovers have been rewarded with a trip to Premier League side Ipswich Town, while sole focus for Barnsley is now on their League One promotion push.

Wrexham are preparing to host Barnsley. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

They are set to tackle another side eyeing promotion to the Championship in Wrexham. The Welsh side, backed by Hollywood owners, have risen from the National League to the third tier in two years.

Here are all the key TV and streaming details ahead of the clash between the sides.

When is Wrexham v Barnsley?

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm on Tuesday, December 3.

Is Wrexham v Barnsley on TV?

Yes - all midweek EFL matches will be available to watch. While Barnsley’s game has not received top billing on the Sky Sports+ channel, it can be selected as an alternative broadcast.

How can I stream Wrexham v Barnsley?