Is Wrexham v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of intriguing League One clash

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 22nd Oct 2024, 15:20 BST
It is a sign of times that many will label Huddersfield Town as underdogs against Wrexham.

Five years ago, the Terriers were a Premier League outfit and the Red Dragons were languishing in the fifth tier of English football.

Wrexham have enjoyed a stunning resurgence with help from Hollywood, while Huddersfield have endured a period of mostly decline. Their respective paths have landed them both in League One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They will meet for the first time this season tonight (October 22), with Wrexham hosting at the SToK Cae Ras.

Phil Parkinson’s side have made an almost seamless transition to life in League One, losing just twice in their opening 11 games. They sit second on 23 points, with only Birmingham City ahead of them in the table.

Huddersfield Town are set to visit Wrexham.Huddersfield Town are set to visit Wrexham.
Huddersfield Town are set to visit Wrexham. | Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Huddersfield, meanwhile, have had mixed fortunes since their relegation from the Championship. Back-to-back wins, however, have lifted the mood at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Here are all the key TV and streaming details as Wrexham and Huddersfield prepare to lock horns.

When is Wrexham v Huddersfield Town?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, October 22).

Is Wrexham v Huddersfield Town on TV?

Yes - although the match will not immediately appear on Sky Sports channels. Fans can watch by choosing the game as an alternative stream on Sky Sports+.

How can I stream Wrexham v Huddersfield Town?

Supporters can stream the action via the Sky Sports app or NOW TV, with a subscription.

Related topics:Wrexham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice