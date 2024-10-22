Is Wrexham v Huddersfield Town on TV? Channel and streaming details ahead of intriguing League One clash
Five years ago, the Terriers were a Premier League outfit and the Red Dragons were languishing in the fifth tier of English football.
Wrexham have enjoyed a stunning resurgence with help from Hollywood, while Huddersfield have endured a period of mostly decline. Their respective paths have landed them both in League One.
They will meet for the first time this season tonight (October 22), with Wrexham hosting at the SToK Cae Ras.
Phil Parkinson’s side have made an almost seamless transition to life in League One, losing just twice in their opening 11 games. They sit second on 23 points, with only Birmingham City ahead of them in the table.
Huddersfield, meanwhile, have had mixed fortunes since their relegation from the Championship. Back-to-back wins, however, have lifted the mood at the John Smith’s Stadium.
Here are all the key TV and streaming details as Wrexham and Huddersfield prepare to lock horns.
When is Wrexham v Huddersfield Town?
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:45pm tonight (Tuesday, October 22).
Is Wrexham v Huddersfield Town on TV?
Yes - although the match will not immediately appear on Sky Sports channels. Fans can watch by choosing the game as an alternative stream on Sky Sports+.
How can I stream Wrexham v Huddersfield Town?
Supporters can stream the action via the Sky Sports app or NOW TV, with a subscription.
