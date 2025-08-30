'It stings' - Rotherham United's disappointing defeat and injury increase urgency as Matt Hamshaw searches for leaders

A downbeat Matt Hamshaw says his Rotherham United squad needs to emerge from Monday's transfer deadline with more leadership after the news that Sean Raggett will be out for three months.

The centre-back's quad injury only increases the need for a signing in tha position, underlined by Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Doncaster Rovers.

The Millers played well in spells – Doncaster were on top for half an hour at the end of the first half, when Owen Bailey gave them the lead – but had nothing to show for it. They were unable to take their chances, and Hamshaw was frustrated at the one they conceded.

"I can break the game down tactically but I feel like all Rotherham fans – I'm gutted we lost the game 1-0," he said afterwards.

"I can come in here and say we were the better team for a large percentage of that game – I thought they had a bad 20 minutes before half-time – but it stings, that one.

"It doesn't matter how we started, how we finished, we've got to be better in certain areas, we've got to do better things.

"The raw emotion at the minute hurts. We've had two games against local rivals (they were knocked out of the League Cup at Barnsley in midweek) and people can dress it up how they want and say there's improvements and this, that and the other but that's two defeats, and that's what we're here for."

Asked where his team were going wrong, he expanded: "It's quite clear to see we're winning and losing games at both ends of the pitch and unfortunately not good enough at the moment.

DOWNBEAT: Rotherham manager Matt Hamshaw (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"We've conceded too many similar goals. I think we need a commanding centre-half with a bit of experience who can galvanise the group a little bit, a bit more of a leadership role.

"We're a young team finding our way but we have to do better in certain instances. I feel like we're missing a bit of leadership, to be honest.

"We're hopeful, we're close but I've been close previously and we've missed out."

On Raggett's injury, he said: "It's a bad one, he's out for three months, so that's going to be a tough one. We needed cover in that area anyway having lost (Hakeem) Odoffin and (Cameron) Humphreys. We brought (Lenny) Agbaire who's out as well, Raggett's come back and got injured and the frustration is they're all happening in games.

INJURY: Rotherham United's Sean Raggett (Image: Kerrie Beddows)

"It's a 3C in his quad. He did it at Barnsley. He's a tough boy and I don't think he really realised he'd done it. The he felt it in the shower. It shows his pain threshold is quite high. We sent him for a scan and then we got the worst bit of news."

Striker Martin Sherif came off at half-time with a tight hamstring, and will be assessed.