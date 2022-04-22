James Coppinger takes new Doncaster Rovers role as head of football operations

Coppinger's official title is head of football operations as he oversees the rebuilding of a club bound for League Two, in tandem with manager Gary McSheffrey.

It will then be the job of 41-year-old Coppinger and 39-year-old McSheffrey to revitalise a club that has been stagnant for 18 months.

NEW ROLE: Doncaster Rovers legend James Coppinger

Coppinger's job is to allow McSheffrey to concentrate on first-team matter whilst he "implements a clear identity on the team as well as culture by which players and staff operate."

His brief is also to "ensure cohesion between the various footballing departments including coaching, medical and sports science, analysis and recruitment."

Coppinger retired from playing this time last year after 695 appearances in all competitions for the club, during which he scored 78 goals.

Given McSheffrey and his assistant Frank Sinclair are in their first season of senior management, it might have been hoped that the head of football operations would be someone with more off-field experience, but Cooppinger will start with huge credit on the terraces and argues he is not as unqualified as some might think.

“It’s something that I’ve been working towards since I turned 35 or 36," he said. "I feel this sort of role best suits my skills.

“With 24 years as a professional footballer across all levels, I feel like this role is massive within a football club. I’ve been more aware of what the role takes and what it looks like behind the scenes, working with people at the club in that capacity like managers, coaches, agents, head of recruitment - all the relevant people.

“People see James Coppinger the footballer but I’ve been working in business for the last five years and I’ve been doing things to help propel me into this position.

“Professional football is more than just what you see on a Saturday. It’s about all the things you put in place to help you perform. I’ve been able to identify why certain cultures at this club over the years were successful or weren’t successful."

Chairman David Blunt added: "There are few individuals in the game that know and understand this football club in as much depth, or hold as much passion for it as James does.

“That passion extended to the role itself, and it was clear he has envisioned himself in such a position for the last several years."

After hanging up his boots, Coppinger took a role which to the outside seemed slightly opaque mentoring players and using his knowledge of mental health, as well as assisting the coaching staff.