Yorkshire's clubs are still being linked with new players as they look to get their respective deals completed on time.

Sheffield United are showing interest in Liverpool centre-backs Rhys Williams and Nat Phillips. Williams spent the first half of the season on loan at Swansea but has been recalled by the Anfield club while Phillips has found himself down the pecking order on Merseyside this season (Mail Online - MORE).

Across the Steel City, Sheffield Wednesday are in talks with Arsenal over a potential loan deal for Tyreece John-Jules after the striker returned to North London following a temporary spell at Blackpool (Yorkshire Live - MORE).

Meanwhile, ex-Liverpool forward and Holland international Ryan Babel is a reported target for Hull City. He is currently plying his trade at Galatasaray. (Hull Live - MORE).

Club Brugge forward Noa Lang has dismissed interest from Leeds United as he seeks a big move away from Belgium. It is understood that it’s a ‘foregone conclusion’ that he will leave his current club in the near future. (De Standard - MORE).

In The Yorkshire Posttoday, chief football writer Stuart Rayner writes that Grant McCann’s time as Hull City’ coach is expected to end today (MORE).

Freddie Ladapo is back in the Rotherham United fold with still no takers for the wantaway striker (MORE).

TARGETS: Nat Phillips, left, and Rhys Williams, right, are reportedly being monitored by Sheffield United. Picture: Getty Images

Alex Bass could be pitched straight into a three-way battle to be Bradford City’s first-choice goalkeeper tonight, and manager Derek Adams does not want to make it any easier by letting either of his rivals leave (MORE).