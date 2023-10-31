Leeds United forward Wilfried Gnonto is reportedly still of interest to Premier League outfit Everton.

The Italian attacker was heavily linked with a move in the summer, with a switch seeming inevitable when he refused to play.

However, the relationship between Leeds and Gnonto was repaired and he remained contracted to the Whites beyond the summer deadline.

Injury has hampered his progress this term, with teammates Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter taking the limelight in attack.

According to TEAMtalk, a move in the January transfer window is possible with Everton still keen.

Italian sides Lazio and Roma are also said to be interested, with both reportedly weighing up the possibility of lodging a bid.

Gnonto has made nine appearances in all competitions this season, scoring once and registering one assist.

He first arrived at Elland Road from Swiss side Zurich in 2022, making an almost immediate impact in his maiden Premier League campaign.