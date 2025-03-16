Jon Worthington's reaction at the end of the first game of his second spell as Huddersfield Town's interim coach spoke volumes.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the final whistle blew on a 5-1 win over Crawley Town, he went over to celebrate with the ballboys.

"One of them was my son and the other ones were all our academy players, under-13s and 14s," explained the academy manager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I connect with every single boy from under-nines all the way to the first team now, so that's nice."

When football clubs sack their coach it is not unusual to turn to a beloved stalwart deeply embedded to mind the ship through choppy waters. Many have them but few can say they have led the team to its biggest wins of the season two years running, as Worthington now can.

In truth, these are not the choppiest of waters Huddersfield are in. One victory, albeit a whopper, was enough to put them back into the League One play-off places that must be their target this season.

But after four wins in 15 games and no goals, never mind victories, at home in 2025, the Terriers needed a shot in the arm. "Changing the momentum and that mentality," Worthington called it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the same depleted squad predecessor Michael Duff had been labouring with – plus Matty Pearson, back from injury ahead of schedule to bundle in the fourth – he achieved a very different result.

CONNECTION: Huddersfield Town players celebrate the second goal (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

It started with the joy of having their former midfielder in the dugout spread on the terraces, with memories fresh of his four-game stint last year, including a 4-0 home win over Sheffield Wednesday.

It continued with the positive, front-footed football he demanded then and now. If Duff's three at the back could be a bit stale at times, Worthington's reinvigorating 4-2-3-1 was just what was needed on a day like this against opponents, we must be honest, as hapless as Crawley.

The Red Devils had a hand in all four goals Huddersfield scored inside the first half-hour, and the snowball just kept rolling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe Taylor, Callum Marshall and Ruben Roosken helped themselves to goals – landmark ones for January signings Taylor and Roosken – but contributed much more besides.

TOP DOG: Huddersfield Town's interim coach Jon Worthington arrives for the game (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Winning was more about morale than coaching, but the balance will tip for the nine – hopefully more – games to come. Worthington is fortunate he has two weeks to work on the latter part before the trip to Charlton Athletic knowing that for now at least, the first is looked after

It is not the only respect Worthington has got lucky, but better a lucky general than a good one. Now he must prove he can be both with a club and a fanbase willing him on.

Crawley could scarcely have been better guests to invite to this party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The game was not three minutes old when goalkeeper Joseph Wollacott spilt a shot by Roosken – signed as a wing-back but a left winger in Worthington's preferred formation. Marshall's follow-up was saved, but not Taylor’s as he helped himself to a first Town goal since his debut, and his first in West Yorkshire.

FIRST GOAL: Huddersfield Town's Ruben Roosken (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

The second bounced in off Charlie Barker when Marshall's shot hit a post. Pantuche Camara inexplicably headed a deep corner not just back into danger, but to the unmarked Marshall to half-volley number three. The corner Pearson headed in was conceded when William Radcliffe wellied a clearance against his team-mate. Never mind goal music, it needed circus music.

But you do not get fewer points for inept opposition. Maybe under Duff they would have made more of a meal of winning.

"I've got the greatest respect for Michael and any manager taking a team out," said Worthington, who has only done the job on a temporary basis thus far. "I can guarantee you it's not easy and you procrastinate on a lot of decisions."

He certainly made it look easy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first goal Roosken drilled for the club rounded off a nice move; the Ade Adeyemo strike Lee Nicholls let through in the fifth added minute was just an irritation.

Charlton and Lincoln City away next will be much harder, but it is Worthington's job to make sure his side are much better prepared, and the medical staff’s to give him more options over the fortnight's break for international football.

Those that took to the field on Saturday – including a late debutant in academy product Neo Eccleston – should certainly be feeling better about themselves.

The connection between fans and coach, which could only survive some of the stodgy Duffball served up whilst it brought results, is much stronger now. The Terriers supporters who headed home on Saturday night will be excited to see where it takes them, and Worthington.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Huddersfield Town: Nicholls; Turton, Pearson (Sorensen 60), Spencer, Ruffels; Hodge (Hogg 74), Evans; Marshall, Wiles, Roosken (Eccleston 76); Taylor (Chirewa 60). Unused substitutes: Chapman, Ladapo, Ayina.

Crawley Town: Wollacott; Barker, Mullarkey, Radcliffe (Anderson 80); Watson, Fraser (Flint 60); Swan (Hepburn-Murphy 60), Camara (Adeyemo HT), Kelly (Quitirna 74); Showunmi, Doyle. Unused substitutes: John-Jules.