Jordan Hugill gives Rotherham United options with goalscoring start to EFL Trophy campaign
The return of manager Steve Evans and an extensive, early and well-targeted recruitment drive raised high hopes that the relegated Millers could continue their recent pattern of not staying in League One for longer than a season.
The first two league games of the season have been a disappointment, beaten at Exeter City and held to a 0-0 at home to Bristol Rovers despite dominating the game.
Having utterly outplayed Crewe Alexandra in the League Cup in between but only won 2-1, making chances is not a problem for the new-look side, but taking them has been in the early stages of the season.
So for Hugill, dropped to the bench after the opening day, to score twice after being given his chance against Mansfield Town in the Football League Trophy, was a morale boost for the club.
"Jordan was disappointed not to be starting the game on Saturday as you'd expect him to be but he's gone out there, put a performance in," said assistant manager Paul Raynor after Rotherham began their campaign with a 2-0 home win. "He's looked threatening, he's been a focal point, he's held the ball up well and he's got himself two good goals. He's done himself no harm at all so we'll look at that.
"But we've got a number of good strikers. Jonno (Clarke-Harris) did really well on Saturday, he was a real handful Sam Nombe was a threat on Tuesday. We've got Esapa (Osong) who played off the side but can play down the middle as well, that's why we've got a strong squad. They're all knocking on the door."
