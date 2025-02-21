Joseph Olowu says Doncaster Rovers must take confidence but not complacency from FA Cup performance
Rovers did themselves great credit in Monday's televised defeat but wins for Bradford City and Wimbledon in their games in hand the following evening dropped them out of the automatic promotion spots and into fifth before Wednesday's game between sixth-placed Port Vale and Notts County, in second.
So whilst Olowu, recently linked with Championship Hull City amongst others, says they can take a lot from Monday, he warned they have to be careful not to get ahead of themselves.
"It was very pleasing to see that they respected us enough as a team, as a club, to bring out their first XI except maybe their keeper," the centre-Olowu said of Palace. "It was nice to just have the opportunity to play against them.
"You could just see how clinical they are, how patient. They don't get frustrated easily. They're relentless in what they want to do, dominating the ball, dominating possession, trying to stretch you as much as possible.
"They back their ability and they believe they will get chances."
Asked what they can take from the experience into the League Two grind, which resumes at home to Grimsby Town on Saturday, he added: "Attack each game one at a time. There were a lot of learning points and just build on them and tick away the next game, then the game after that.
"We trust and believe we'll all achieve what we want to.
"It's for us to look ourselves in the mirror and look at the positives. We went toe to toe for large periods with a Premier League side.
"It's for us to not be complacent because we've still got a lot of points to play for but have that mentality of one game at time."