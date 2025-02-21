Joseph Olowu says Doncaster Rovers must take confidence but not complacency from FA Cup performance

Joseph Olowu has told his Doncaster Rovers team-mates to take confidence from their FA Cup performance against Crystal Palace, without allowing it to become complacency.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers did themselves great credit in Monday's televised defeat but wins for Bradford City and Wimbledon in their games in hand the following evening dropped them out of the automatic promotion spots and into fifth before Wednesday's game between sixth-placed Port Vale and Notts County, in second.

So whilst Olowu, recently linked with Championship Hull City amongst others, says they can take a lot from Monday, he warned they have to be careful not to get ahead of themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was very pleasing to see that they respected us enough as a team, as a club, to bring out their first XI except maybe their keeper," the centre-Olowu said of Palace. "It was nice to just have the opportunity to play against them.

"You could just see how clinical they are, how patient. They don't get frustrated easily. They're relentless in what they want to do, dominating the ball, dominating possession, trying to stretch you as much as possible.

"They back their ability and they believe they will get chances."

Asked what they can take from the experience into the League Two grind, which resumes at home to Grimsby Town on Saturday, he added: "Attack each game one at a time. There were a lot of learning points and just build on them and tick away the next game, then the game after that.

"We trust and believe we'll all achieve what we want to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CONFIDENCE BOOST: Doncaster Rovers' Joseph Olowu (left) clears under pressure from Crystal Palace's Romain Esse (Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

"It's for us to look ourselves in the mirror and look at the positives. We went toe to toe for large periods with a Premier League side.