Luke Molyneux and Doncaster Rovers show they have what it takes for League Two title push

It was the sort of line you expect from a manager whose team has just cost their last game of cup football in a season, but there was a real sense that the way Doncaster Rovers played in defeat at home to Crystal Palace on Monday should set them up well for a League Two title challenge that ought to be well within their grasp.

And although most if not all Rovers fans knew already, it was a morale-boosting reminder that in Luke Molyneux they have a player of real quality to lead the charge.

But a team with only three changes from the one which beat Manchester United were worked hard by opponents who had chances too, albeit from far less possession and without the same ruthlessness.

On the quiet, Palace are one of the Premier League's in-form sides at the moment, with 14 points from their last 21. At full-time their coach, Oliver Glasner, rightly talked about winning the FA Cup.

With all respect to Saturday's visitors Grimsby Town and everyone else in League Two, if Doncaster can hit the same standards against them, promotion will be theirs. If.

"I told the players after the game we need to make sure we recover properly," said McCann, who all season long has been as brazen as Glasner was about his ambitions. "We've got a bigger game on Saturday.

CLEAR QUALITY: Luke Molyneux gives England midfielder Adam Wharton the run-around (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"We've had a decent run in the FA Cup, hopefully the fans saw us give it a really good go against a really good team.

"The players I'm sure will have watched that game back on Tuesday and hopefully they can take more confidence from that into Saturday's game.

"We've got to continue to be positive in terms of how we're playing.

"I said after the Chesterfield game I actually felt we played quite well in the game watching it back, we just didn't take our chances in the first half and they did.

EYES ON THE PRIZE:: Joseph Olowu (centre) (Image: Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"On Monday we probably lacked a little bit of belief but definitely in the second half we improved a lot. Credit to the boys for taking the information on board."

McCann was right to say Molyneux looked "on par" with his exalted opponents. In the first half he played in the hole behind the strikers, with Hughes and England Euro 2024 midfielder Adam Wharton for company, in the second he switched to inside-right, up against Marc Guehi. He caused problems from both positions.

"In the first half it was a different position for him but he picked up the ball, drove and showed his qualities," said team-mate Joseph Olowu.

"We all know how good Luke is. He's been on fire in the league and fantastic in the cups so it's just for us to back him and trust he'll get serious numbers for us."

Now it is just about Molyneux and co securing the higher platform their talents deserve. Consistency is key, but quality not in question.