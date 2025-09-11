'What really attracted me' - Leeds United and Wolves-linked Josh Brownhill completes move after Burnley exit
The 29-year-old did not reach an agreement on a contract renewal at Burnley, despite having starred in their Championship promotion-winning campaign.
His exit set tongues wagging and Leeds, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City were among the clubs credited with interest in the former Barnsley loanee.
However, it soon became apparent a surprise move to the Middle East was on the cards for the Manchester United academy product.
Josh Brownhill move completed
Brownhill has now completed his move to Al Shabab and is thought to have signed a lucrative contract.
Among his teammates will be former Southampton and Watford defender Wesley Hoedt.
In his first in-house club interview, Brownhill said: “I feel really honoured to join Al Shabab. I’m really happy I’m here. I’m just really delighted to get it over the line and be here.
“After speaking to the Prince and having a really good conversation with the coach, it really attracted me to join. We had some really good conversations. The passion, even by the Prince, and the knowledge, that he speaks, it was something I was really excited for.”
Al Shabab move explained
Brownhill has also insisted he was attracted by the tactical vision laid out by the Al Shabab boss Imanol Alguacil.
He said: “The way the manager plays - the formation, the system and the vision they see - that’s what really attracted me. The atmosphere has been amazing since I’ve been here - members of staff, the kitman, everyone, the fans as well. It’s been really great.
“I just can’t wait to get started and show what I can do. The message I want to give to the Al Shabab fans is that I’m really happy to be here, I’m delighted.
“I can’t wait for a really successful season and to show the fans how I perform and how I play, and hopefully score a lot of goals. We’re going to be aiming to win some trophies this season and I can’t wait.”