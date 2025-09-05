Leeds United, Wolves and Leicester City-linked Josh Brownhill 'set' for bumper contract in Saudi Arabia
The 29-year-old failed to agree a new deal with Burnley at the end of last season, departing after five years and two promotions from the Championship.
He was among the most impressive performers in the second tier, therefore it was a surprise to see a new campaign kick off with Brownhill still available.
Leeds have been linked with the midfielder since his Clarets exit, while there has also been talk of interest from Wolves and Leicester City.
Josh Brownhill nears move
However, according to Sky Sports, the former Barnsley loanee has agreed to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al Shabab.
He is reportedly set to earn over £100,000 a week in the Middle East and is believed to be due to travel for a medical.
The report indicates he did hold talks with Premier League clubs, with Wolves named, but is now set for his first overseas move.
Leeds United’s summer window - and free agent likelihood
Leeds’ summer transfer window ended in disappointment, as the Whites missed out on Fulham’s Harry Wilson deadline day.
The free agent market remains an option for the Whites, but recent comments made by managing director Robbie Evans suggest it will not be explored.
In a Q&A session with local media outlets, he said: “It’s there, but we don’t see using free agency as a priority because there’s only a handful of players we felt were good enough to begin with, and the pool obviously shrinks dramatically when you go from the entirety of the window, or the players in the window, to the handful of free agents that are available.
“I don’t think, right now, there’s any need so great it’s worth going to the free-agent market to fill it. In part, because I doubt the right player is there.”