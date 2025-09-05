Leeds United, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leicester City-linked midfielder Josh Brownhill is reportedly set for a big-money move to Saudi Arabia.

The 29-year-old failed to agree a new deal with Burnley at the end of last season, departing after five years and two promotions from the Championship.

He was among the most impressive performers in the second tier, therefore it was a surprise to see a new campaign kick off with Brownhill still available.

Leeds have been linked with the midfielder since his Clarets exit, while there has also been talk of interest from Wolves and Leicester City.

Josh Brownhill left Burnley at the end of the 2024/25 season. | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Josh Brownhill nears move

However, according to Sky Sports, the former Barnsley loanee has agreed to join Saudi Pro League outfit Al Shabab.

He is reportedly set to earn over £100,000 a week in the Middle East and is believed to be due to travel for a medical.

The report indicates he did hold talks with Premier League clubs, with Wolves named, but is now set for his first overseas move.

Leeds United’s summer window - and free agent likelihood

Leeds’ summer transfer window ended in disappointment, as the Whites missed out on Fulham’s Harry Wilson deadline day.

The free agent market remains an option for the Whites, but recent comments made by managing director Robbie Evans suggest it will not be explored.

Leeds United missed out on Fulham’s Harry Wilson on deadline day. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

In a Q&A session with local media outlets, he said: “It’s there, but we don’t see using free agency as a priority because there’s only a handful of players we felt were good enough to begin with, and the pool obviously shrinks dramatically when you go from the entirety of the window, or the players in the window, to the handful of free agents that are available.