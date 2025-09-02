Whites boss Daniel Farke sent a clear message after his side’s draw with Newcastle United, outlining the need for attacking reinforcement.

He said: “We make no secret out of this - in order to be ready for a long, competitive season, we definitely need a bit more quality options up front and of course, we’re trying to do this.

“We just have to look at what the other teams around us are doing. Newcastle are the best example of course - we can’t compete with the Champions League side, with what they have done this week.

“You look at their bench, what quality is sitting outside and what they could bring into the game, what they still have in the ranks.

“In order to be competitive and give ourselves a chance to survive in the best league in the world, we need to do a bit more in the offence and this is what we are trying to do. We’ll see what the outcome is in the coming days.”

However, after failed moves for Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte and Fulham’s Harry Wilson, Leeds were left without the addition - or perhaps additions - they needed.

Here are 17 unattached players Leeds could still target following the closure of the summer window.

Christian Eriksen The Danish playmaker left Manchester United at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

Hakim Ziyech An experienced winger, the 32-year-old counts Chelsea and Ajax among his former employers. He ended last season in Qatar with Al-Duhail.

Josh Brownhill The captain in Burnley's promotion-winning Championship campaign, Brownhill is still unattached. A central midfielder, the 29-year-old has previously been linked with Leeds.