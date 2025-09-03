Leeds United’s managing director Robbie Evans has opened up on the departures of Largie Ramazani, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford.

The summer transfer window ended in disappointment for the Whites, who missed out on Brighton & Hove Albion’s Facundo Buonanotte and Fulham’s Harry Wilson.

Although manager Daniel Farke’s call for attacking reinforcement was not answered, there were positives to take from the summer.

Among them was the fact Leeds did not have to sell any of their key figures, even though the current transfer landscape often makes this a necessity.

While there may not have been high-profile sales, Leeds did opt to loan out winger Largie Ramazani to Valencia.

Mateo Joseph and Largie Ramazani have left Leeds United on loan. | Cameron Smith/Getty Images

It was a decision that did not go down particularly well with vast swathes of the fanbase and the inability to add to the attack late on only intensified frustration.

In a Q&A with local media, Evans explained the decision to allow Ramazani to move back to Spain.

Largie Ramazani exit explained

As reported by the Yorkshire Evening Post, Evans said: “Largie and Mateo are both wildly talented players who need the minutes, and Largie also has no buy option, because we insisted we have the option to bring him back to the club.

“So again, Largie was not getting the minutes he needed last season. This year, we've added Jack [Harrison] and Noah Okafor so for him to get the minutes he needs, he's better off playing in Spain, and he's being coached by someone that we know and trust, and we hope that's good for him, and that his future is open here, if that's the right thing for him and for the club."

Joseph’s exit came to fruition in different circumstances, as the Spain Under-21s marksman requested to leave Elland Road. He also made a move to La Liga, linking up with Mallorca.

Despite his bombshell request, Evans has kept the door open for Joseph to return to Elland Road along with Ramazani.

Mateo Joseph explanation

He said: “We think very highly of Mateo. He has all the same characteristics of the right profile, skill set, etc, to play at any league in Europe, including in the Premier League. He needs the minutes.

“And part of why his loan took as long as it did, is that every team that was trying to take him on loan was requiring buy option for the same reason, and we simply said ‘there's no way you're getting an option on this player’.

“The only way Mateo was going on loan is if the door is open for us to have him back in this building. And so he's on a season long loan, no buy option. And our hope is he has a phenomenal season in Mallorca and comes back. He's a favourite of the club, he's a favourite of the chairman, and so we hope he does great."

One player who will not be returning to West Yorkshire is Patrick Bamford, who saw his contract brought to an early end.

Patrick Bamford is a free agent after leaving Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Farke told Bamford, a two-time Championship title winner with the Whites, he was not in his plans for the Premier League.

Robbie Evans on Patrick Bamford

Evans said: “Daniel made clear early in camp that Pat was not in his primary plans for the squad as far as the depth chart for strikers, and at that point, it felt fairest to Pat and to the club that he be let free to go and find his next stop on his own.