Leeds United’s managing director Robbie Evans has insisted the club spent everything they could in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

10 senior signings were made over the course of the window following Leeds’ promotion to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Q&A session with local media, Evans claimed Leeds are “maxing out” profit and sustainability rules.

Leeds United made 10 senior signings over the course of the summer transfer window. | Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Robbie Evans makes PSR admission

When asked if Leeds had spent all the available money, as reported by our sister title, the Yorkshire Evening Post, Evans said: “Yeah, so unequivocally, we are maxing PSR out this season, this summer.

“We spent everything we could. If we had gone onto other targets yesterday or onto higher price players back in July, the consequences would have been seen in the current roster, in terms of players we either could not add beyond the guys that got brought in. So, the players that came in in August wouldn't have come had those deals been made in July - or you'd see more key players from last year's promotion side having to go.

“And so for us, there were only a handful of players that were worth even considering making those kinds of sales. And when those top players didn't materialise, we held on to our key players instead.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds United missed out on Fulham's Harry Wilson on deadline day. | Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Sunderland comparison

Comparisons to fellow newly-promoted Sunderland have been drawn, as the Black Cats spent heavily and even beat Leeds to some signings.

Evans explained: “So on, PSR, as mentioned before this, unequivocally, we are maxing out PSR this season, just as last season and the season before, and that is something that would be verifiable when the accounts come out, whenever they come out.

“There's no point in trying to lie about that. As far as the relative aggression or ambition financially between Leeds and Sunderland - as a sports business nerd, lifelong sports business nerd, they are fascinating, duelling case studies.