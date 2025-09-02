Over a decade has passed since Leeds United’s infamous deadline day communication mishap.

You know the story by now. On September 1, 2014, Leeds supporters were told not go to bed just yet in an enticing tease of last-minute transfer business.

What followed was confirmation of Matt Smith and Dominic Poleon being sold to Fulham and Oldham Athletic respectively.

That fiasco played out during an era in which Leeds were regularly the butt of the joke. A once proud institution was, for a period, a punching bag and breeding ground for chaos.

Leeds are not that club anymore. Elland Road is getting progressively shinier, Premier League football is on offer and the investment arm of the San Francisco 49ers is in charge.

So why, on September 1, 2025, were supporters again feeling embarrassed as the summer transfer window came to a close?

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke wanted to see his squad strengthened ahead of the deadline. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

Positives

It is, first and foremost, a damning indictment of modern football that a £100m+ spending spree can be reflected upon with such frustration. Lambasting the state of the game, however, will not offer much comfort if Leeds are relegated in May.

Let's start with the positives, of which there are admittedly some. The backline has been reinforced with two new centre-backs, a left-back and a versatile full-back, all of whom have been capped at senior international level. The centre of midfield has been strengthened, particularly from a defensive point of view.

Even in the final third, where Leeds look weakest, there is every chance Noah Okafor, Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin prove to be shrewd additions.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin has made two substitute appearances since joining Leeds United. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

...and negatives

However, it is completely inescapable that manager Daniel Farke called for more in his attack and did not get an answer.

Leeds honed in on some specific targets and the link between drawn-out pursuits and the frantic scramble on deadline day is pretty clear. A lot of time was spent chasing Igor Paixão and Rodrigo Muniz, neither of whom became Leeds players.

Later on in the summer, the Whites found themselves close to landing Brighton & Hove Albion's Facundo Buonanotte. A quick search of his name will pull up images of the Argentine proudly holding a Chelsea shirt.

Leeds, as a newly-promoted club, do not always hold all the cards in negotiations. That being said, the club hierarchy will face valid questions over contingency planning and flexibility.

Money question

The most uncomfortable questions they look set to face will pertain to money. There was talk of hefty fees for Paixão and Muniz, but Okafor came at a price considerably lower than the ones mooted for prior targets. Nmecha and Calvert-Lewin were free transfer additions.

In the window's final days, loan deals for Buonanotte and Fulham's Harry Wilson were explored. Only those behind the scenes can explain why.

Leeds United missed out on Fulham's Harry Wilson on deadline day. | Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Whichever way Leeds dress the window up, they simply cannot claim to have given Farke what he wanted. After his side's draw with Newcastle United, his desire for business to be done was made clear.

Whites chairman Paraag Marathe, meanwhile, will have his own words relayed to him if a survival battle is lost.

"We are going to build the best squad we can with every penny we're allowed to spend."