Kalvin Phillips: Ex-Leeds United star to leave Manchester City 'shortly' as West Ham decision made

Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips is reportedly set to leave Manchester City to join West Ham United on loan.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 11:40 GMT

The midfielder’s future has been up in the air for some time, as he has failed to establish himself as a regular in Pep Guardiola’s side. Various clubs have been named as interested parties, with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace among those linked with a swoop for his services.

However, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the race has been won by West Ham. Phillips is said to have opted for the Hammers, with a switch to be completed “shortly”.

West Ham will reportedly pay his wages and a bonus, with Phillips deemed to be worth the outlay as the club seek to push on in the Premier League. It has been claimed there is no agreement to make the move permanent in place, although this could reportedly change.

Leeds United academy product Kalvin Phillips is reportedly set to leave Manchester City. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesLeeds United academy product Kalvin Phillips is reportedly set to leave Manchester City. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images
Phillips left his boyhood club Leeds in 2022, joining Manchester City for a fee reported to be in the region of £45m.

He left having helped Leeds escape the Championship and retain their Premier League place in back-to-back campaigns.

The move has not quite worked out as planned, although a loan switch could potentially breathe life back into the 28-year-old’s career.

