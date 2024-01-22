The midfielder’s future has been up in the air for some time, as he has failed to establish himself as a regular in Pep Guardiola’s side. Various clubs have been named as interested parties, with Newcastle United and Crystal Palace among those linked with a swoop for his services.

However, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page, the race has been won by West Ham. Phillips is said to have opted for the Hammers, with a switch to be completed “shortly”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

West Ham will reportedly pay his wages and a bonus, with Phillips deemed to be worth the outlay as the club seek to push on in the Premier League. It has been claimed there is no agreement to make the move permanent in place, although this could reportedly change.

Leeds United academy product Kalvin Phillips is reportedly set to leave Manchester City. Image: Matt McNulty/Getty Images

Phillips left his boyhood club Leeds in 2022, joining Manchester City for a fee reported to be in the region of £45m.

He left having helped Leeds escape the Championship and retain their Premier League place in back-to-back campaigns.