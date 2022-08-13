Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old started in Chelsea's youth system before moving to the south coast and signing a first professional contract in 2018.

He made his top-flight debut against Manchester City in December, one of four senior appearances for the Saints.

EXCITING: Harrogate Town manager Simon Weaver is looking forward to using Kayne Ramsay at wing-back

Ramsay has had loan spells at Shrewsbury Town, Crewe Alexandra and Ross County.

“It’s another exciting signing for the club, he’s quick, really strong with a great build on him for a wing-back," said manager Simon Weaver, who has been playing with a back three this season.

“We want him to be aggressive in his attacking style of play and just be himself and excite the fans, we need outlets at wing-back so we can press aggressively, but also get up and down the pitch.

“There was a lot of interest in him from League One so we’ve had to be patient because we understand that ambitious players want to play as high as possible, but we’re delighted to be able to bring in a player we have wanted for some time.”