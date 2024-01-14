Kevin Nagle plans to give Huddersfield Town's players a piece of his mind this week after backing up his latest post-match social media outburst by once more backing manager Darren Moore, albeit not in the most fulsome way.

Nagle's "NOT GOOD ENOUGH!!" tweet immediately after watching the 1-1 home draw with Plymouth Argyle had echoes of one Moore's predecessor Neil Warnock criticised him for shortly before he parted company with the Terriers.

Moore took an entirely different approach, insisting he welcomes his chairman’s passion.

The American is in West Yorkshire for a month to be at close quarters during the January transfer window and on almost every day so far he has published an online video diary. Saturday’s allowed him to expand on his post-match views.

Asked about his tweet, he said: "It's a fact. I wanted to win today. I expected to win.

"Even though I know we were not at our full compliment (and) we played better than we have – we had possession of the ball for a lot of the match we didn't put the ball in the back of the net to get at least two goals to win. We should have."

Asked about speculation that his posting on X, formerly known as Twitter was a sign that Moore would be sacked after 21 games in charge which have brought three wins, he replied: "Not going to happen right now, obviously.

"We've got to shore up the squad. We've got a lot of injuries, we're getting some guys back – I think we're going to have more back against Blackburn – but we need to give everyone a little bit more time.

CRITICISM: Kevin Nagle (right), watching Huddersfield Town's 1-1 draw with Plymouth Argyle alongside sporting director Mark Cartwright

"I'm not happy with the way we played, I know all of our Town fans aren't happy right now. We're going to be here another three weeks and it's going to be unrelenting, we're going to look for more signings as well.

"When we hired Darren we were going to give him players to play the type of football he wants, that's the kind of football we want and I think the fans want, attack-orientated. We just don't have those players. We're getting more."

Huddersfield dominated the game against unambitious opponents who took the lead against the run of play through Morgan Whittaker. Josh Koroma cancelled that out before half-time but Nagle was unhappy his side – missing January signing Bojan Radulovic as a precaution after a training ground muscle tweak – did not make more of plentiful possession.

"We need some players to step up," said Nagle, adding the same applied to him and everyone else at the club.

PRESSURE: Huddersfield Town manager Darren Moore

"I hate to see that ball move backwards. We're going to have dinner with the players next week, I'm going to talk to them about that.

"I do not like passing backwards, it's a cop-out. I know our guys can do better than that."

After the game, Moore spoke to the media before the chairman, and only learned of the tweet then.

"Honestly, I really don't mind," he said. "Everything he tweets I endorse because the chairman is showing a passion and commitment.