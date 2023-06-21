Regan Slater is "100 per cent convinced" Hull City can launch a push for the Premier League after committing to three more years in East Yorkshire.

The Sheffield United product has signed a new three-year contract which the club can extend to four if it chooses.

If it is a show of faith in last year's players and supporters' player of the year, it works both ways, with the 23-year-old not just comfortable in his surroundings but confident he can kick on.

"I 100 per cent think we can push for promotion this season," he said. "The gaffer(coach Liam Rosenior) is massive on where he wants to be and his targets are real clear to us players.

"But it's not just the gaffer, it's all his staff down to the chef when you see how much he and everyone else like the physios are putting in to make sure we as players have the best opportunities.

"It tells you everything about the club.

"I felt like I've progressed each season I've here and I feel like the gaffer can get the best out of me.

"When the manager came in (last November, with the team a point above the Championship relegation zone) his target still was to make the play-offs, which would have been there for us if we'd capitalised on opportunities in games. We need to be more ruthless in the season coming and if we are, there's no reason why we won't be where we want to be.

NEW DEAL: Hull City midfielder Regan Slater (right)

"With how motivated (Rosenior) is to be where he wants to be, that drives you on as players to listen to what he's saying and go with him on the journey he wants to take. He speaks about it a lot. I'm definitely on board with it.

"Every player, every manager wants to be (in the Premier League). I believe it's the best league in the world so why would you not want to be there?"

The midfielder learnt his trade in a series of loan moves, including one at League One Hull. The Tigers signed him permanently in the Championship, and his progression has continued with them.

So Slater said he never had any interest in even considering a move as he entered the last year of his previous contract and he is keen to get into pre-season training on Monday after a minor operation he was coy about.

"I was buzzing to sign the new deal so it's out of the way and I can just concentrate on the football," he said. "It's a really nice feeling.

"After the op I'm ready to go, it's all good.