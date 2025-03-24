Kieren Flavell says his aim is to establish himself as Barnsley's first-choice goalkeeper in the rest of the League One season.

The 21-year-old made his first league start in Saturday's 1-1 draw with Cambridge United.

Circumstances have conspired to give him his chance, and he is determined to take it.

First-choice goalkeeper Joe Gauci picked up a hip injury in late February. His deputy, Jackson Smith, injured his hamstring at Mansfield Town, handing Flavell his league debut from the bench.

Gabriel Slonina, who began the season as No 1, had his loan from Chelsea cut short mid-season, when Ben Killip was sold to Portsmouth.

But interim coach Conor Hourihane declined to use an emergency loan, preferring to trust Flavell, whose only previous senior experience was a Football League Trophy game against Doncaster Rovers and a loan with Farsley Celtic.

"We've got eight games left (this season) and my job now is just to secure that No 1 spot and come back next season and fight for it again," said Flavell.

He was not to blame for the goal which put Cambridge in front, as Donovan Pines gave the ball away and Mael de Gevigney let James Brophy run past to score.

START: Barnsley goalkeeper Kieren Flavell made his full league debut at home to Cambridge United (Image: Tony Johnson)

His only save came after 80 minutes from ex-Sheffield Wednesday forward Elias Kachunga, a tribute to his concentration.

"I just had to stay alert, stay focussed in the game, not just ball-watch," he said. "There were still a lot of things I needed to do in terms of organising the defence because one mistake, Cambridge broke and they scored.