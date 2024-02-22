Kilmarnock prodigy 'watched by English clubs' including Leeds United, Ipswich Town and Stoke City
The 18-year-old forward is currently out on loan at Alloa Athletic and has caught the eye with a string of impressive displays. His exploits at Recreation Park appeared to have attracted admirers, with a number of English clubs said to be interested.
According to the Daily Record, Leeds, Ipswich Town and Stoke City are among those to have monitored the talented teenager.
The Scotland youth international has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring nine goals and becoming an indispensable figure for Alloa.
Leeds have previously dipped into the Scottish market to recruit young talent, securing the services of Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie back in the summer.
Over the last seven years, Leeds have made a habit of plucking exciting prospects from the academies of other clubs. However, their interest in youth recruitment appears to have somewhat cooled since the departure of Victor Orta as director of football.
There have been several success stories, with Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville among those to have successfully made the jump from youth football to the senior game.
However, an array of players have also been cast aside having previously been deemed a potential gem at Elland Road.