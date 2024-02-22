The 18-year-old forward is currently out on loan at Alloa Athletic and has caught the eye with a string of impressive displays. His exploits at Recreation Park appeared to have attracted admirers, with a number of English clubs said to be interested.

According to the Daily Record, Leeds, Ipswich Town and Stoke City are among those to have monitored the talented teenager.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Scotland youth international has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, scoring nine goals and becoming an indispensable figure for Alloa.

Leeds United have been linked with a young Scottish forward. Image: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Leeds have previously dipped into the Scottish market to recruit young talent, securing the services of Josh McDonald and Lewis Pirie back in the summer.

Over the last seven years, Leeds have made a habit of plucking exciting prospects from the academies of other clubs. However, their interest in youth recruitment appears to have somewhat cooled since the departure of Victor Orta as director of football.

There have been several success stories, with Pascal Struijk and Crysencio Summerville among those to have successfully made the jump from youth football to the senior game.