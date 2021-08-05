Kyle Knoyle an example of the academy route Richie Wellens is taking with Doncaster Rovers’ recruitment

All came through Premier League academies without playing for that club, dropped into the Football League, proved their worth and were snapped up by Richie Wellens, who followed a similar path when Manchester United let him go as a player.

When, like Knoyle, you come through that it can bring qualities manager Wellens is looking to tap into.

“You’ve got to be mentally strong and have that belief that you can get back,” says Knoyle. “It’s definitely not the easiest route but nothing’s ever easy in this profession and you’ve just got to be mentally strong.

New Doncaster signing Kyle Knoyle (left) playing for Cambridge United.

“In an academy you learn a lot of your morals as a player but you’re one of many trying to break through. I’ve had to drop down and slowly work back up. I wasn’t afraid of doing that and I’ve definitely enjoyed that.

“In a Premier League academy there are times you’re training with the first team and you can see the habits the first-team players have and understand why they are where they are and what you need to do. It can be difficult to go into a completely different environment but as long as you keep them habits and do the right things, you should be able to work back up.

“I felt this season I needed to be in the right place to kick on. I needed to be part of a set-up that’s hopefully challenging towards the top end of the table.”

The 24-year-old right-back, who had loans at Dundee United and Wigan Athletic before permanent moves to Swindon Town then Cambridge United, says he is not fuelled by a desire to prove the Hammers wrong.

Doncaster Rovers manager Richie Wellens (Picture: Gary Longbottom)

“I probably had that coming fresh out of West Ham but you grow as a person and as a player and my mindset’s definitely changed,” he argues. “It’s not about proving them wrong now, it’s about proving myself right.”

That desire is vital, says Wellens.

“When you start off at a Premier League club and you have to drop down, the motivation is not to stay at that level, it’s to slowly but surely learn your trade, take on information, physically develop and improve your game all round,” he stresses. “The players we’ve signed, their ambitions are to work back up the ladder so I think we’ve got a good hunger in our team.”

Beyond that, he thinks the likes of Knoyle have a footballing intelligence Doncaster can use.

“Tommy Rowe’s a bit of an exception because he’s older but the others have a lot of resale value and I think there’s a lot of expectation on them,” he says. “More than anything, tactically they’re a lot more clued up.

“If you can get a player who’s had an academy background but before the age of 21 has played 80-100 games, that’s a really good foundation, that tactical and technical upbringing but he’s been exposed to men’s football, he’s been beaten up and knows how to deal with it.”

Knoyle played for Wellens at Swindon.

“He was a big factor in my decision (to join Doncaster),” he explains. “He demands high standards day in, day out. I definitely feel like that’s what I need at this part of my career.”