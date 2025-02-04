Paul Raynor claimed Rotherham United had gone back "two or three months" with a lacklustre performance against Bradford City.

The Millers were at home to League Two opposition in the quarter-finals of the Football League Trophy, and had more of the ball over the 90 minutes.

But the Bantams looked like they wanted it more, having more shots on target and scoring the only goal of the game through Richie Smallwood's penalty.

Assistant manager Raynor felt the right team won on the night, a setback in what by and large has been an encouraging upturn in form since Christmas.

"We're very disappointed," he said. "It was a poor performance individually and collectively.

"We didn't do enough to win a scrappy game. We didn't do enough with the ball and probably weren't as good out of possession as we have been in recent weeks.

"Our pressing has been really good and we've been turning the ball over and creating opportunities. Tonight we went back to two or three months ago when it was a bit lacklustre. We got what we deserved."

Bradford were awarded a penalty when Reece James brought down Brad Halliday on the back of two penalty appeals waved away.

SPOT ON: Bradford City captain Richie Smallwood scores the winning penalty (Image Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Raynor felt the build-up of pressure was too much for referee Adam Herczeg.

"We've had a look at the video (of the third penalty decision) and it looks just outside the box," he said. "They had a couple of shouts before that that didn't really look like penalties but I think the referee has just crumbled under the intensity of a third appeal.

"You could see it coming.

"The pressure was building on him and he succumbed.

"That's no excuse.