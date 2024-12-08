'Last season was not the easiest for him' - Leeds United boss Daniel Farke on Max Wober's reintegration

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates

Search, Trends and Live Sport Specialist

Published 8th Dec 2024, 12:00 BST
It was not long ago that Leeds United supporters believed they had seen the last of Max Wober.

The defender had only been on the club’s books for half a season when he departed on loan alongside a raft of senior players in the summer of 2023.

Most Popular

His season-long loan move to Borussia Mönchengladbach left a sour taste in the mouth for fans and he was not the only one to draw ire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

However, in the 2-0 win over Derby County at the weekend, the Austrian was celebrating with the Elland Road faithful after opening his Whites account.

Max Wober struck Leeds United's second against Derby County.placeholder image
Max Wober struck Leeds United's second against Derby County. | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

"Last season was definitely not the easiest for him, away on loan,” said Whites boss Daniel Farke. “Also, at the start of the season, it was just more or less injury after injury.

"Also today, cold start, I think he was also a bit nervous without a warm-up, to come in, but he grew into this game. He was excellent. In terms of giving us defensive stability, but also in terms of going forward, also the goal was a sign of it.”

Wober was called upon after just 21 minutes, entering the fray as a replacement for the injured Junior Firpo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A centre-back by trade, Wober is a considerably more pragmatic player than Firpo on paper yet gave Leeds a noticeable attacking boost down the left flank.

He posed a threat out wide, embarking on marauding runs without shirking his defensive responsibilities.

After Joe Rodon opened the scoring, Wober doubled the advantage with a tidy close-range finish from a deflected Brenden Aaronson cross.

While there may be some Leeds supporters unwilling to forgive and forget, it was a goal that appeared to chip away at lingering animosity.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He was greedy to do the run on the first post,” Farke said. “If you do the run, you are also rewarded sometimes with a bit of luck and can celebrate.

"I liked his attitude. He’s a really good lad, good that he came through this 70 minutes of whatever it was. I think it will give him a big boost, also for his confidence, going forwards, I liked Max today.”

With Firpo potentially unavailable for the midweek visit of Middlesbrough, Wober may get the nod from the start.

Sam Byram has previously deputised for Firpo at left-back, although missed the Derby clash through injury. Isaac Schmidt is another option at Farke’s disposal and watched the win over the Rams from the bench.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeDerby CountyElland Road
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice