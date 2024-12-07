Leeds United clinched three points with a comfortable win over Derby County at Elland Road.

As Storm Darragh raged, the Whites got to grips with the elements and enjoyed dominance over the Rams.

Here are The Yorkshire Post’s player ratings from Elland Road.

Illan Meslier - Had very little to do and must have been shivering in the freezing West Yorkshire wind and rain. 6

Jayden Bogle - The former Ram has shown a lot for the Whites this season but needed to tighten up against his former club. 5

Joe Rodon - A commanding display in the heart of defence and finally opened his account in Leeds colours. 8

Pascal Struijk - Solid as a rock, even if Derby lacked quality up top. 7

Max Wober notched his first Leeds United goal. | George Wood/Getty Images

Junior Firpo - Forced off with an injury after 21 minutes. N/A

Ao Tanaka - Another impressive display from the all-action midfielder, who is quickly becoming a favourite in LS11. 7

Joe Rothwell - Crunching tackles and neat passes sent fizzing across the Elland Road surface. A delight to watch in full flow. 9

Daniel James - Relentless, as he so often is. 7

Brenden Aaronson - Worked tirelessly as always and linked play, but Derby’s crowding hindered his ability to create. 6

Manor Solomon - Sluggish in his pressing at times and found Derby’s numbers game difficult to deal with. Nevertheless, he did create some openings with his trickery. 5

Joel Piroe - Unlucky not to score but not particularly effective over the course of the game. 6

Substitutes

Max Wober -Despite being a more pragmatic option than Firpo on paper, he actually gave Leeds an attacking boost down the left. A surprise threat, he opened his account for the club too. 8

Wilfried Gnonto - Not heavily involved after stepping off the bench. 6

Mateo Joseph - Kept Derby’s defenders on their toes as Leeds cruised to victory. 6

Josuha Guilavogui - N/A.