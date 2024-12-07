Rotherham United boss Steve Evans has apologised to Millers fans following the postponement of their game against Blackpool.

He told Rotherham’s website: “I am really disappointed for our supporters.

“We are very fortunate as players and staff that we are paid to do a job in this game but our supporters have to work their respective jobs to raise the funds to come and support their team.

Steve Evans has apologised to Rotherham United supporters. | Tony Johnson

“This decision, through no fault of Blackpool Football Club or our own, should, in our opinion, have been made yesterday, given the extreme weather warnings served across the UK.

“We felt that in the circumstances, with such warnings issued, the only correct decision would have been to postpone the game at the earliest possible opportunity.