Leeds United v Derby County: Daniel Farke on 'winning mentality' as Whites aim to show Championship bouncebackability - once again
United host Derby County in an early Championship kick-off at Elland Road (12.30pm) and amid what has all the makings of a tense and tight battle for automatic promotion, slip-ups must be kept to a minimum.
The first occasion when they suffered dual league losses was last Christmas, followed by successive setbacks right at the end of the 2023-24 regular season when Leeds were psychologically preparing for the play-offs.
Farke, whose side were edged out 1-0 at Blackburn Rovers last weekend, said: "For me, it’s something that belongs to a winning mentality. Setbacks are normal in this league, but you can’t suffer too long and each and every team suffers setbacks.
"We had one in difficult circumstances for us at Blackburn, but it’s important how we react and during this season so far, we are (usually) able to react straight away with a win.
"It’s more a less a sign of a winning mentality because with a game after a loss, it’s quite often difficult.
"You can have a proper run before, but one game and an unnecessary result does something to the confidence and mood a little bit and it’s important to react straightaway and this is what we are trying to do at the weekend."
Derby counterpart Paul Warne took time out to publicly support Farke this week, stressing that he 'cannot believe' that the 48-year-old was under any pressure or scrutiny at all after a couple of recent losses - Leeds have lost twice in their last 13 matches, all told, winning eight.
For his part, the German is phlegmatic and conscious of what he signed up to when he was handed the reins at one of English football's true big-city clubs.
On the words of ex-Rotherham United chief Warne, Farke continued: "We've got a good relationship. (But) Paul is also experienced enough and knows it’s Leeds United.
"You can win the Premier League and Champions League and there'll still be a few per cent of people who are not happy or something like this.
"But I don’t feel criticised or under pressure. I knew when I signed the contract that an emotional club like Leeds always polarises (after losses). That is what happens, if you can’t handle the heat, don’t go in the kitchen."