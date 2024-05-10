The aforementioned trio are not alone in attracting impressive crowds for games on the third rung of the English football ladder. A lot of criticism is aimed at the English game but the strength of the country’s footballing pyramid is revered.

Many of the clubs in the third tier, including Barnsley, have previously competed in the top flight. Others have emerged as established EFL outfits in recent years and have never graced the highest tier.

At the end of the regular 2023/24 season, Portsmouth and Derby County sat in the top two spots in the table. But how did they fare in the attendance table? Here are the average attendances of every League One club from the 2023/24 season, ranked from lowest to highest.