League One promotion odds: Huddersfield Town, Barnsley and Rotherham United's chances rated by bookies

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 29th May 2024, 16:05 BST
Barnsley will have two new Yorkshire rivals in League One next season.

The Reds once again failed to seal promotion via the play-offs, this time losing to Bolton Wanderers in the play-offs. Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United, meanwhile, suffered relegation from the Championship.

Rotherham endured a dismal campaign, barely managing to put up a fight as they struggled to match the quality of their Championship rivals. Huddersfield’s season was also turbulent, although their relegation was not official until the final day of the regular campaign.

Supporters of all three clubs will be hoping next season is their last in League One and that Championship football awaits in 2025. However, the third tier is not an easy division to climb out of.

As the end of May approaches, fans begin making predictions about how the table will look at the end of the season ahead. As forecasts start to fly around, here is how Sky Bet rate the promotion chances of every League One club.

Here are the Sky Bet promotion odds for every League One club.

1. League One promotion odds

Here are the Sky Bet promotion odds for every League One club. Photo: Jonathan Gawthorpe

40/1

2. Crawley Town

40/1 Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images

18/1

3. Cambridge United

18/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

18/1

4. Burton Albion

18/1 Photo: Warren Little/Getty Images

