Rotherham endured a dismal campaign, barely managing to put up a fight as they struggled to match the quality of their Championship rivals. Huddersfield’s season was also turbulent, although their relegation was not official until the final day of the regular campaign.

Supporters of all three clubs will be hoping next season is their last in League One and that Championship football awaits in 2025. However, the third tier is not an easy division to climb out of.

As the end of May approaches, fans begin making predictions about how the table will look at the end of the season ahead. As forecasts start to fly around, here is how Sky Bet rate the promotion chances of every League One club.