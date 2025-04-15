League One side Rotherham United confirm Matt Hamshaw as permanent manager on a three-year deal

MATT Hamshaw has been confirmed as permanent manager at hometown club Rotherham United on a three-year deal.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 43-year-old was installed as interim boss following the sacking of Steve Evans at the end of March and quickly began to get a few smiles back on faces following a pretty joyless season under Evans, fortified by some welcome results.

Three successive victories over Northampton Town, Blackpool and Bolton Wanderers revived sagging spirits and lifted the Millers into the top-half of League One for the first time in 2024-25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Discussions had been taking place with chairman Tony Stewart regarding Hamshaw’s deal, initially until the end of the current campaign, being extended into a longer-term arrangement and Hamshaw – who hails from Rawmarsh - has now agreed to stay on.

FULL-TIME: Rotherham United manager, Matt Hamshaw. Picture courtesy of Rotherham United FC.

Hamshaw has been assisted by ex-Millers goalkeeping coach Andy Warrington and further backroom announcements are expected to follow in due course.

Hamshaw won three third-tier promotions with Rotherham during the Paul Warne era, when he was first-team coach. A fourth at this level followed with Derby County last term.

Stewart said: “Matt Hamshaw hasn’t just impressed us with performances on the pitch but also with his ambition and passion for the club off it which comes across clearly ever time we speak or he is interviewed b the media

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"His association with this football club is well documented and his knowledge and understanding of what supporters want to see from their team is unrivalled through his connections as a coach here previously and his lifelong support as a fan.

Rotherham United chairman Tony Stewart, pictured with former manager Steve Evans. Picture: Kerrie Beddows.

“Matt has had a number of offers on the table from a number of clubs since he returned to Rotherham United, but having spoken open and honestly about the challenge here and the opportunity it represents both for ourselves and Matt in respect of his managerial ambitions, it was universally agreed that we share a real excitement about what we can achieve together.”