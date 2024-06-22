League One's worst stadiums - and where Barnsley, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United, Bristol Rovers and Wigan Athletic rank

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 15:14 BST
League One is home to an array of football stadiums with rich histories.

From traditional grounds that offer a glimpse into eras gone by to shiny new state-of-the-art venues, there is a range of different types of stadiums in the third tier/ The contrasting nature of the division’s grounds can be summed up by the homes of its Yorkshire clubs.

Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United have modern grounds, developed with the future in mind. Barnsley, on the other hand, play at an older ground steeped in history.

Stadiums are, of course, more than just football venues. They are part of tradition and it is often the highlight of a fan’s week to go and watch their club on the hallowed turf.

However, some stadiums are more loved by fans than others. Using Google reviews ratings, The Yorkshire Post has compiled a table of League One stadiums ranked from highest-rated to lowest.

Here are the Google review ratings of every League One club, ranked from highest to lowest.

1. Worst stadiums in League One

Google reviews rating; 4.6/5

2. 1=: The Valley (Charlton Athletic)

Google reviews rating; 4.6/5Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5

3. 1=: Pirelli Stadium (Burton Albion)

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5

4. 1=: Gaughan Group Stadium (Leyton Orient)

Google reviews rating: 4.6/5Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

