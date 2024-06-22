From traditional grounds that offer a glimpse into eras gone by to shiny new state-of-the-art venues, there is a range of different types of stadiums in the third tier/ The contrasting nature of the division’s grounds can be summed up by the homes of its Yorkshire clubs.
Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United have modern grounds, developed with the future in mind. Barnsley, on the other hand, play at an older ground steeped in history.
Stadiums are, of course, more than just football venues. They are part of tradition and it is often the highlight of a fan’s week to go and watch their club on the hallowed turf.
However, some stadiums are more loved by fans than others. Using Google reviews ratings, The Yorkshire Post has compiled a table of League One stadiums ranked from highest-rated to lowest.
