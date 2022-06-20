Having gone on sale in mid-April, the early-bird period saw prices frozen from last season at adult prices of £198.

The current figure of 14,036 beats City’s previous League Two season-ticket sales record of 13,614, set ahead of the 2019-20 season.

Season tickets remain available to purchase via the club’s official ticketing website.

Utilita Energy Stadium, home of Bradford City AFC.

City’s chief executive officer Ryan Sparks, said: “I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has so far secured a season ticket ahead of 2022-23 for your magnificent, loyal support - in what are testing times for many people - as we continue to prepare for the coming campaign.

“To have broken our record for season-ticket sales in this division is testament to your brilliant backing, and represents a special achievement for the club, one which we can all be proud of.

“We have been able to put together a worthwhile and affordable package. Our direct-debit offering has once again proved popular, with over 35 per cent of our total sales to date coming via this facility.

“Sales have continued today (Monday) at full price, with supporters still keen to secure their place at Valley Parade ahead of next season. With over 1,000 having not yet renewed from last season, we are confident of still being able to significantly add to the numbers we have already posted.

"A great deal of work continues with regards to recruitment and plans for next season, as we look to finalise a squad ready to tackle the challenges ahead. Sales from the early-bird period give us huge confidence and assurances to enable us to further compete in the transfer market, and we look forward to sharing more exciting news with you over the coming days.