The 2023/24 League Two season is already shaping up to be an exciting one.

Most clubs are just four games in but there has already been goal feasts, upsets and even a shock retirement.

The fourth tier is stacked with ambitious clubs, including ones promoted from the National League last season and keen to continue on an upward trajectory.

Yorkshire’s own Bradford City have been tipped by many for a promotion tilt, although have had a bumpy start.

Here are the Sky Bet promotion odds for every current League Two club.

Harrogate Town 25/1

Colchester United 25/1