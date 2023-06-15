All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
MPs find Boris Johnson ‘deliberately misled’ Commons multiple times
Teenage girl dies in village duck race tragedy
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months

League Two promotion odds: Bradford City among favourites alongside Wrexham, Gillingham, Notts County, Mansfield Town, Stockport County and MK Dons

The 2023/24 League Two promotion race looks set to be another fascinating one.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:21 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:22 BST

Clubs who came agonisingly close last season, such as Bradford City, will be hoping for a better outcome at the end of the upcoming campaign. However, they will face stern competition in a division stacked with ambitious outfits.

Here is every 2023/24 League Two club and the promotion odds they have been given by Sky Bet.

Here are the League Two promotion odds.

1. Promotion odds

Here are the League Two promotion odds. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images

Photo Sales
18/1

2. Harrogate Town

18/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
14/1

3. Crewe Alexandra

14/1 Photo: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Photo Sales
14/1

4. Crawley Town

14/1 Photo: Pete Norton/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7
Related topics:WrexhamGillinghamLeague TwoNotts CountyMansfield TownMK Dons