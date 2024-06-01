League Two promotion odds: Bradford City, Doncaster Rovers and Harrogate Town's chances rated by bookies

Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 1st Jun 2024, 14:26 BST
Bradford City and Doncaster Rovers are among the clubs targeting promotion from League Two next season.

The Bantams finished the 2023/24 campaign with a flourish but left it too late, missing out on the play-offs on the final day. Graham Alexander is set to oversee his first pre-season in charge as he looks to ensure Bradford start strongly.

Doncaster also ended the campaign in scintillating form, despite having struggled in the early stages of the season. They were seemingly en route to Wembley but surrendered an aggregate advantage to crash out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage.

Harrogate Town enjoyed their strongest season to date, although will still be considered outsiders by many for promotion next season. The fourth tier is packed with ambitious clubs and the likes of Chesterfield, Notts County and Milton Keynes Dons will be fancied to go up.

It may be early doors in the summer but here are the Sky Bet promotion odds for every League Two club.

1. League Two promotion odds

14/1

2. Bromley

14/1 Photo: Paul Harding/Getty Images

14/1

3. Morecambe

14/1 Photo: Andrew Redington/Getty Images

12/1

4. Harrogate Town

12/1 Photo: Tony Johnson

