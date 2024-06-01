The Bantams finished the 2023/24 campaign with a flourish but left it too late, missing out on the play-offs on the final day. Graham Alexander is set to oversee his first pre-season in charge as he looks to ensure Bradford start strongly.

Doncaster also ended the campaign in scintillating form, despite having struggled in the early stages of the season. They were seemingly en route to Wembley but surrendered an aggregate advantage to crash out of the play-offs at the semi-final stage.

Harrogate Town enjoyed their strongest season to date, although will still be considered outsiders by many for promotion next season. The fourth tier is packed with ambitious clubs and the likes of Chesterfield, Notts County and Milton Keynes Dons will be fancied to go up.

It may be early doors in the summer but here are the Sky Bet promotion odds for every League Two club.