League Two round-up: Doncaster Rovers demand consistency as Bradford City told to dig deep again
Rovers start 2025 at home to Fleetwood Town looking to capitalise on a year when only seven of the 92 English league club picked up more points per game.
But they lost in May’s play-off semi-final and are now outside the League Two automatic promotion places on goal difference, 12 points off the top spot McCann wants.
"I'll always demand more," he said. "If we were 12 points clear like Walsall I'd be demanding us to be 20 points clear, it's just the way I am.
"We're joint second in the division, just outside the top three on goal difference but I believe we've just slipped into third gear.
"We've had lots and lots of positives but what we now need to do is be more consistent in terms of our performances and turning that more into positive results. That's both home and away."
Rovers are waiting to hear back on bids for two players but first is Fleetwood, who have changed manager from Charlie Adam to ex-Halifax Town boss Pete Wild since Doncaster won 4-2 there four weeks ago.
"They're going to have renewed energy," said McCann. "We noticed that from (Sunday’s) game against Harrogate. Under Charlie they were a bit more possession-based, they went more direct against Harrogate."
Harrogate announced a first mid-season signing on New Year's Eve but with Bryn Morris unable to face Salford City, Simon Weaver wants others to find a bit of extra quality.
Morris joins from Newport County for an undisclosed fee and the 28-year-old Middlesbrough product who had a loan at York City comes with a brief to add control.
“He is the type we need in the centre of midfield to try and control games more," said Weaver. “He’s a gifted footballer with good presence, a great range of passing and a real competitive attitude.”
Weaver wants others to step forward as Morris cannot be registered in time to face the Ammers.
"Stephen Duke-McKenna has popped up with a couple of moments in the last couple of games, assists and a fantastic direct free-kick goal at Grimsby," he said. "We do need those moments to be able to break defences down and Salford are a very well-organised outfit."
Harrogate, who will give late fitness tests to two unnamed players, will not renew Admiral Muskwe’s short-term contract.
Bradford City have won four of their last five games, but manager Graham Alexander says they must dig deep to continue that at Barrow.
“Going to Barrow for anybody is a tough task, so we have to make sure we regenerate our energy levels, look at what we want to do in that game and commit to it," he said. “The biggest thing is showing what we did in the second half against Chesterfield.”
