League Two round-up: Doncaster Rovers demand consistency as Bradford City told to dig deep again

Doncaster Rovers have had an excellent 2024 but Grant McCann believes they still have a couple of gears to find this season, and inconsistency is holding them back.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers start 2025 at home to Fleetwood Town looking to capitalise on a year when only seven of the 92 English league club picked up more points per game.

But they lost in May’s play-off semi-final and are now outside the League Two automatic promotion places on goal difference, 12 points off the top spot McCann wants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'll always demand more," he said. "If we were 12 points clear like Walsall I'd be demanding us to be 20 points clear, it's just the way I am.

GREAT YEAR: Doncaster Rovers' manager Grant McCann

"We're joint second in the division, just outside the top three on goal difference but I believe we've just slipped into third gear.

"We've had lots and lots of positives but what we now need to do is be more consistent in terms of our performances and turning that more into positive results. That's both home and away."

Rovers are waiting to hear back on bids for two players but first is Fleetwood, who have changed manager from Charlie Adam to ex-Halifax Town boss Pete Wild since Doncaster won 4-2 there four weeks ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're going to have renewed energy," said McCann. "We noticed that from (Sunday’s) game against Harrogate. Under Charlie they were a bit more possession-based, they went more direct against Harrogate."

DIG DEEP: Bradford City manager Graham Alexander

Morris joins from Newport County for an undisclosed fee and the 28-year-old Middlesbrough product who had a loan at York City comes with a brief to add control.

“He is the type we need in the centre of midfield to try and control games more," said Weaver. “He’s a gifted footballer with good presence, a great range of passing and a real competitive attitude.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weaver wants others to step forward as Morris cannot be registered in time to face the Ammers.

"Stephen Duke-McKenna has popped up with a couple of moments in the last couple of games, assists and a fantastic direct free-kick goal at Grimsby," he said. "We do need those moments to be able to break defences down and Salford are a very well-organised outfit."

Harrogate, who will give late fitness tests to two unnamed players, will not renew Admiral Muskwe’s short-term contract.

Bradford City have won four of their last five games, but manager Graham Alexander says they must dig deep to continue that at Barrow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad