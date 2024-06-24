From large cauldrons of atmosphere to more intimate grounds, there is a vast array of different venues in the fourth tier. The contrasting nature of the division’s grounds can, in fact, be summed up by its three Yorkshire clubs.

The University of Bradford Stadium, better known as Valley Parade, can house 24,840 fans for Bradford City games and has an old-school feel. Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium can hold 15,231 and is considerably more modern.

Harrogate Town also have a modern ground but the Exercise Stadium is on the cosier end of the spectrum with a capacity of 5,000.

Stadiums are more than just venues for games, they are part of proud and long-standing traditions. Visits to these grounds are often the highlight of a week for fans and supporters fork out hundreds for season tickets.

But which League Two ground is the best? And which is the worst? Here are the Google review ratings for every single League Two ground, ranked from highest to lowest.

1 . Worst stadiums in League Two Here are the Google review ratings of every League Two club, ranked from highest to lowest.Photo: George Wood/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 1: Cherry Red Records Stadium (AFC Wimbledon) Google reviews rating: 4.7/5Photo: James Chance/Getty Images Photo Sales