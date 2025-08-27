LEE GRANT says he has been left to his own devices when it comes to the football side of Huddersfield Town – and is delighted by the show of faith that represents.

For a first-time manager – albeit one with an impressive reputation as a coach when he arrived from Ipswich Town in the summer – Grant has been shown a lot of faith.

The Terriers ended last season looking for a new coach and sporting director, but instead decided to go all in with Grant as manager.

In contrast to most modern football clubs, the former Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper has been allowed to dictate transfer policy and has made 12 signings at great expense by League One standards.

It has been a huge vote of confidence in the 42-year-old from a chairman/owner in Kevin Nagle who has justifiably been criticised in the past for his impatience with manager/coaches, and for getting involved in matters they would rather he stayed out of.

"The owner wants to help absolutely everywhere he can apart from when it comes to the football, which is great," commented Grant, who took his team to Sunderland in the League Cup on Tuesday.

"'It's been, 'Lee, how can I help? Lee, what do you need? Lee, what's happening with this? How can we help you with that?' Honestly, it's really refreshing.

"Not once have we had a conversation on why is he playing there or why do you think he's better in this position than that position?

TRUST: Lee Grant says Huddersfied Town owner/chairman Kevin Nagle has given him a free hand when it comes to football decisions (Image: Bruce Rollinson)

"I know that's not the case everywhere, so I do feel really fortunate."

Grant is the seventh manager/head coach Nagle – who also owns American side Sacramento Republic – has taken on since buying the then-Championship club from Dean Hoyle in the summer of 2023.

Some – most notably his first appointment, Neil Warnock – grew frustrated at his social media pronouncements on matches, which sometimes sent out a different message to their own.

Nagle continues to comment on games, but his takes have been brief and he was notably silent after Huddersfield's only league defeat so far under Grant, at Blackpool.

IN CONTROL: Huddersfield Town manager Lee Grant (Image: Richard Sellers/PA Wire)

"I think the boundaries are pretty clear," said Grant of the relationship between the pair.

"What's nice is that then you get a manager that wants to give back the other way. So, when I sit with Kevin at lunch, I want to give him (information about) everything that's happening with the team.

"I want to tell him how the team's looking, how we're preparing and what we're thinking about for the weekend because the least you deserve with the work that he's done and the work that he's doing for the football club right now is to be in the picture.

"I certainly see part of my role is to make sure that the chairman is really clear on how we're playing and why we're playing like that. Because, at the end of the day, the owner has bought into my vision of what we want to do.

SIGNINGS: Huddersfield Town have allowed Lee Grant to add 12 new players to his squad, starting with Ryan Ledson (Image courtesy of Huddersfield Town)

"I've always got to be really mindful that he's got to be clear on that so that he can be aligned with it as well and he can really feel as though, 'Yes, this does represent the Huddersfield Town that I want to see. This does represent the sort of football club that I want to own.'"

The groundwork, Grant insists, was laid before he agreed to take the job in May.

"When I came to the football club, I had to really trust and believe in the vision he's selling me of the club, what his plans are and where he sees his football club heading and why," he explained.

"Then I'll have the help I need to be able to do that and the space as well. I already feel that.

"Hence why it's really important that I keep my end of the bargain and I can be really open, really clear and honest and the information can flow quite cleanly both ways."

And although Grant is clearly enjoying a level of control the majority of his counterparts and most of his recent predecessors did not, he is keen for people to know he is no dictator.

"With the amount of work I'm doing here every day it helps me to be across quite a bit," he said of the overall picture at the club.

"I want things how I want them but I'm also really willing and open to see where everything's at and not just be coming in with a big sledgehammer and smashing everything around.

"One of the most important things to do was to be measured, to listen, to step back and try to learn what's happening with recruitment, medical, performance, nutrition, media, everything!

"This is my first role as manager and I definitely don't know it all. I've got to learn. There's some really good people here helping me learn so why not lean on those guys?

"But I'm also really clear on what I want to do and when things sit outside of what I want, I can easily just change it and put it into a shape I like.