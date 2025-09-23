Lee Grant tells Huddersfield Town to fight their instincts and be content to suffer against Manchester City
Grant is a modern coach with clear ideas about how to play the game. But he is also not an idiot.
He knows whatever side City name for Wednesday’s League Cup tie after an almost unprecedented three matches unchanged under Pep Guardiola, Huddersfield cannot simply go toe to toe with them.
The Terriers have already knocked out Championship Leicester City and Premier League Sunderland, both on penalties. But City are another level again.
"You have to compromise on a lot because they're exceptional," warned Grant, who was waiting to hear the specialist's verdict on Herbie Kane's groin injury after Monday’s consultation in London.
"Every phase of the game will look and feel different to some degree.
"That doesn't matter if you're Manchester Untied (who Grant played for) going to play against Manchester City or if you're Ipswich (who he coached) or if you’re Huddersfield. I've seen it play out through that whole spectrum."
And he is confident his side are intelligent enough to adjust from League One football, where they are expected to push for the title and dominate possession.
“We've got a really smart squad and players that are able to understand quite quickly the differences between one game dynamic and another,” he argued.
"There's some key fundamentals like when we are pressing or not pressing, those concepts are a lot more simple for the guys to be really clear on.
"We practice different game dynamics a lot, scenario-based stuff. Because that's part of our training diet anyway, I do think it leaves us in a good position to make adjustments against a challenge as unique as Wednesday’s."
A much-changed City could be forgiven if they look disjointed. Grant has told his players not to bank on it.
"When we faced Newcastle's under-21s (in the Football League Trophy) you have to really have your mindset locked in and guarded against all of the things that can undo you in games that aren't necessarily about the other team having loads of better players,” he said.
"Our aim is to be the team that's nipping, hopefully upsetting the balance, pinching the ball and even (scoring) goals.
"Do I expect them to turn up and not fancy a Wednesday night in our stadium? I don't, and I don't want my players to expect that either.
"Being content suffering is not easy because it does go against some of your natural instincts.
"If you're playing a game of football you'd quite like to have it (the ball) at some point, and you'd quite like to express yourself.
"What they do better than any other team is restrict those natural desires. If you're not content with the pain and suffering, you can quite easily come undone psychologically.
"It is a fun challenge. I say 'fun' now it might be less fun five minutes before kick-off or five minutes into the game!
"But it really is a challenge I'm looking forward to. I can tell the players are excited about it as well."