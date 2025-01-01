Leeds United’s first fixture of 2025 presented Daniel Farke with an opportunity to settle a score.

His inability to outwit John Eustace stands as one of the few blemishes on his record as Whites boss, with Farke simply having been outmaneuvered on more than one occasion by his opposite number.

Eustace’s Birmingham City were the first side to beat Farke’s Leeds in the Championship, all the way back in August 2023.

Blackburn then took on Eustace’s services and toppled the Whites twice in 2024.

Farke is not the type to be dragged into words of war, but finding a way to beat Eustace will have most likely been on his list of New Year’s resolutions.

Unfortunately for Farke, the monkey remains very much on his back.

Leeds gently knocked on the door early on, as opposed to forcing their way through. Build-up play was patient and measured, with Blackburn’s tight and well-drilled structure proving difficult to circumvent.

There were some early indications Leeds would get joy but Blackburn are rarely easy to open up. Jet-heeled Dan James won an early foot race with Owen Beck, latching on to a Joe Rodon clip before seeing his cross blocked.

Joel Piroe is not generally considered a particularly aggressive presser, certainly not in comparison to Mateo Joseph, but almost forced Rovers stopper Aynsley Pears into an early blunder.

Flickers of promise, however, were just that. Leeds looked to orchestrate moves that simply fizzled out, stifled by the rigid nature of the low block they were up against.

At times, the hosts were guilty of making it easy for Blackburn with their pedestrian nature.

The game was crying out for attacking inspiration and for a while, it felt as if it would never come.

Leeds came closest on the stroke of half-time, when James utilised his pace to make an incisive dart in behind the Blackburn backline. The Welsh winger rolled across goal with Piroe lurking, but Dominic Hyam hooked away from danger in dramatic fashion.

When the half-time whistle blew, fans could not retreat to the concourses quicker. It had been relatively ugly viewing, just as the visitors intended.

The opening stages of the second half were disrupted by stoppages, the first allowing for Jayden Bogle to receive treatment. In a game Leeds needed to breathe life into, the stop-start nature was hardly ideal. Neither was losing Bogle to injury.

When the game did start to flow again, it was Leeds in the ascendency. They continued to go for the jugular, but Blackburn held strong.

Solomon sent a cross fizzing in from the left that needed the faintest of touches to bundle it home, but the ball skidded across the box and out the other side.

Ventures forward from Blackburn were rare but Harry Leonard did raise pulses with a looping header that Illan Meslier scooped out of the air.

At the other end, Aaronson danced his way into space and sent a thunderous effort whistling over the crossbar as Leeds upped the ante.

Wilfried Gnonto was among the attackers introduced as Farke rolled the dice and he sent a piledriver of a volley narrowly wide of the post.

Leeds were eventually rewarded for their relentless pressure when Hyam felled Mateo Joseph in the box, giving Pascal Struijk the opportunity to step up and convert from 12 yards.

It was a short-lived lead, as some sloppy defending allowing Danny Batth to bundle home from a corner in the midst of a sea of bodies.

Leeds pressed for a winner late on but failed to edge ahead as the game descended into a messy, scrappy affair.

Max Wober twice went close in the dying embers as Rovers fought with their lives to hang on, which they managed to do.

At the time of writing, Sheffield United and Sunderland are a matter of hours away from doing battle under the lights.

Farke has spoken of his desire to pay little attention to the progress of promotion race rivals, but internal focus may prove harder for the fans to commit to.

Leeds remain very much in the hunt for promotion but the Championship has a knack of reminding you of its volatile nature.

The latest reminder came courtesy of Blackburn, a side who seem to be a regular vessel for the league’s stern messages of warning.

Leeds United: Meslier, Bogle (Ampadu 51), Rodon, Struijk, Byram (Wober 45); Tanaka, Rothwell (Gnonto 69); Solomon (Bamford 70), Aaronson, James; Piroe (Joseph 69).

Unused substitutes: Darlow, Schmidt, Guilavogui, Ramazani.

Blackburn Rovers: Pears, Brittain, Batth, Hyam, Beck; Baker, Tronstad; Dolan (Rankin-Costello 81), Weimann (Cozier-Duberry 81), Hedges; Ohashi (Leonard 38).

Unused substitutes: Toth, McFadzean, Litherland, O’Grady-Macken, Buckley.