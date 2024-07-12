Leeds United academy graduate given debut by Marcelo Bielsa makes overseas move

Alfie McCalmont has been reunited with his former Leeds United coach Mark Jackson at Central Coast Mariners.

The 24-year-old was well thought of at Elland Road and was handed his first-team debut by Marcelo Bielsa in 2019. However, just one further appearance followed as competition for places proved stern.

Leeds loaned the midfielder out to Oldham Athletic, Morecambe and Carlisle United, before allowing him to join the latter permanently last year. He has now opted to seek pastures new in Australia, linking up with former Leeds under-23s boss Jackson in the A-League.

Alfie McCalmont has been reunited with Mark Jackson in Australia. Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe

After putting pen to paper, the Northern Ireland-capped midfielder said: “I am delighted to be joining the Central Coast Mariners. Knowing Jacko and Danny quite well from my time at Leeds, being able to work with them again is a great opportunity for me.

“I loved working with them in England and to see their success last season, it has been an easy decision. I have spoken to Jacko a lot about how he wants me to play in this team, the style suits me a lot, keeping the ball moving and attack-minded. I can’t wait to get to the stadium and play in front of our amazing fans this season.”

Jackson added: “It’s fantastic to get Alfie McCalmont over the line. He’s a player I know really, really well. Similar to the relationship I have with Ryan Edmondson, I’ve known Alfie from a young age, worked with him a lot and watched his career develop in England.

“He’s a vastly experienced player even though he’s only 24. He’s amassed a lot of league appearances in England, so he brings experience to the team despite being a young age.