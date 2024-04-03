The Premier League giants forked out a reported £45m to land Phillips in the summer of 2022, after he had helped keep his boyhood club Leeds in the top flight.

However, minutes proved hard to come by at the Etihad Stadium and he found himself playing the role of a supporting cast member. A loan move to West Ham United was agreed in January but it has not been plain-sailing for the 28-year-old in the capital.

Kalvin Phillips left boyhood club Leeds United in the summer of 2022, joining Manchester City. Image: Jan Kruger/Getty Images

He has struggled to rediscover his form and was recently caught making a rude gesture towards a fan while boarding the West Ham coach. The midfielder’s decline in form has also pushed him down the England pecking order and he missed out on the Three Lions squad named for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.

According to Mail Online, indications are that Phillips will be available for a permanent move in the summer window. Manchester City are said to be keen on pocketing £30m for the former Leeds star.