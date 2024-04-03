Leeds United academy graduate set for 'permanent sale' as £30m summer move mooted
The Premier League giants forked out a reported £45m to land Phillips in the summer of 2022, after he had helped keep his boyhood club Leeds in the top flight.
However, minutes proved hard to come by at the Etihad Stadium and he found himself playing the role of a supporting cast member. A loan move to West Ham United was agreed in January but it has not been plain-sailing for the 28-year-old in the capital.
He has struggled to rediscover his form and was recently caught making a rude gesture towards a fan while boarding the West Ham coach. The midfielder’s decline in form has also pushed him down the England pecking order and he missed out on the Three Lions squad named for friendlies against Brazil and Belgium.
According to Mail Online, indications are that Phillips will be available for a permanent move in the summer window. Manchester City are said to be keen on pocketing £30m for the former Leeds star.
He has been linked with a return to the Whites, although a £30m swoop would put a significant dent in the Leeds budget. A move would also appear unlikely if Leeds do not seal a return to the Premier League this season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.