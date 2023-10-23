All Sections
Leeds United academy graduate 'very likely' to secure transfer amid Newcastle United and Aston Villa links

Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips is reportedly very likely to secure a move away from Manchester City.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 23rd Oct 2023, 15:33 BST
Updated 23rd Oct 2023, 15:33 BST

The 27-year-old joined the Premier League champions in 2022, ending a lengthy association with his boyhood club to do so.

However, he has struggled to emerge from the fringes of Pep Guardiola’s side.

He has managed just 26 appearances for the club in all competitions, with competition for places in midfield fierce.

Kalvin Phillips has been a bit-part player for Manchester City since joining from Leeds United. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesKalvin Phillips has been a bit-part player for Manchester City since joining from Leeds United. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Speculation regarding his future has been rife, with Newcastle United, Arsenal and Aston Villa among the clubs linked with a swoop for the England international.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it is considered likely Phillips will leave the Etihad Stadium.

Writing on X, he said: “Understand both City and player side consider Kalvin Phillips’ January exit ‘very likely’ at this point.

“Kalvin will still fight to play as much as possible in the next two months but his plan is to be regular starter elsewhere in 2024.”

