Leeds United academy graduate Kalvin Phillips is reportedly very likely to secure a move away from Manchester City.

The 27-year-old joined the Premier League champions in 2022, ending a lengthy association with his boyhood club to do so.

However, he has struggled to emerge from the fringes of Pep Guardiola’s side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has managed just 26 appearances for the club in all competitions, with competition for places in midfield fierce.

Kalvin Phillips has been a bit-part player for Manchester City since joining from Leeds United. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

Speculation regarding his future has been rife, with Newcastle United, Arsenal and Aston Villa among the clubs linked with a swoop for the England international.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, it is considered likely Phillips will leave the Etihad Stadium.

Writing on X, he said: “Understand both City and player side consider Kalvin Phillips’ January exit ‘very likely’ at this point.