Leeds United academy graduate Aaron Lennon has returned to the club as a coach.

The 37-year-old is one of the Leeds youth system’s most successful products, having enjoyed a lengthy career in the Premier League and collected 21 caps for England.

He hung up his boots in 2022, ending his career at Burnley, but now appears to have moved into the world of coaching. Lennon was spotted wearing a Leeds tracksuit at the FA Youth Cup final, as the club’s under-18s faced Manchester City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manchester City emerged victorious at the Etihad Stadium, running out as 4-0 winners, but the sight of Lennon wearing the Leeds badge put plenty of smiles on faces.

Aaron Lennon is a product of the Leeds United academy. Image: Paul Gilham/Getty Images

Leeds have not made any official announcement regarding Lennon’s role and he may well just be learning the ropes on a temporary basis. He has a plethora of experience to share with young players having made over 400 appearances in the Premier League.

Known for his blistering pace and ability to beat full-backs, Lennon was once considered among the top flight’s most dangerous widemen.

He is not the only former England international to have joined the Leeds coaching ranks this season, as Stewart Downing has been working with the club’s under-21 side.