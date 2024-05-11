Leeds United add former Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Burnley star to ranks
The 37-year-old is one of the Leeds youth system’s most successful products, having enjoyed a lengthy career in the Premier League and collected 21 caps for England.
He hung up his boots in 2022, ending his career at Burnley, but now appears to have moved into the world of coaching. Lennon was spotted wearing a Leeds tracksuit at the FA Youth Cup final, as the club’s under-18s faced Manchester City.
Manchester City emerged victorious at the Etihad Stadium, running out as 4-0 winners, but the sight of Lennon wearing the Leeds badge put plenty of smiles on faces.
Leeds have not made any official announcement regarding Lennon’s role and he may well just be learning the ropes on a temporary basis. He has a plethora of experience to share with young players having made over 400 appearances in the Premier League.
Known for his blistering pace and ability to beat full-backs, Lennon was once considered among the top flight’s most dangerous widemen.
He is not the only former England international to have joined the Leeds coaching ranks this season, as Stewart Downing has been working with the club’s under-21 side.
Downing acts as an assistant to Scott Gardner, who succeeded Michael Skubala when Lincoln City came calling for the former Leeds caretaker.
