Leeds United confirm recruitment of former Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Liverpool star
The Whites have appointed Downing as the new assistant coach of the club’s under-21 side and he will work alongside the newly-appointed head coach Scott Gardner. A restructuring was required following the departure of Michael Skubala, who had previously served as under-21s boss.
Skubala was plucked from Thorp Arch by Lincoln City, having impressed with his work at under-21 level. He also earned plaudits for his brief stint in temporary charge of the Leeds senior side following the sacking of Jesse Marsch.
A product of the Leeds academy himself, Gardner had already taken the reins on an interim basis following Skubala’s exit.
His new assistant Downing hung up his boots in 2021, bringing the curtain down on a playing career that featured over 400 Premier League appearances. His final stint was in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers.
The 39-year-old collected 35 caps for England at senior level, earning the trust of various Three Lions managers.
As well as Gardner, he will work alongside Michal Pudjak and Chris Elliott in the under-21s set-up.