Leeds United and Bradford City dominate in latest Yorkshire Team of the Week

LEEDS UNITED and Bradford City lead the parade with three player nominations apiece in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week
By Leon Wobschall
Published 12th Mar 2024, 12:10 GMT

Here’s the line-up in a 4-3-3 formation. And who gets the manager’s vote?

Goalkeeper

Ivo Grbic (Sheffield United)

Leeds United due Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu were on form against Sheffield Wednesday. Image: George Wood/Getty Images
Leeds United due Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu were on form against Sheffield Wednesday. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

Yes, beaten twice in the second half at Bournemouth - when he had no protection. But he made a number of outstanding saves before that in a morale-boosting display as beleaguered Sheffield United claimed a rare point on the road.

Defence

Rav van den Berg (Middlesbrough)

Excellent for Boro at QPR and showed just why his name is resonating with some Premier League clubs. Made one brilliant last-ditch challenge in particular.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

Different class all season and Friday night at Hillsborough was no different.

Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)

His partnership with Wales team-mate Rodon at the back is a joy. Did the job for the umpteenth time.

Jonathan Tomkinson (Bradford City)

Key contribution to City’s opener at Accrington and produced a sterling performance at the back as the visitors powered to victory.

Midfield

Clarke Oduor (Bradford City)

Posed Stanley no end of problems with his silk and trickery.

Regan Slater (Hull City)

Non-stop, purposeful performance from the indefatigable midfielder and his strong run helped win a penalty versus Leicester.

Luke Molyneux (Doncaster Rovers)

Has his mojo back and was at his bewitching best for improving Rovers against high-flying Crewe.

Forwards

Tyreik Wright (Bradford City)

The smiles have returned for the winger, back at ‘home’ at City. Two uplifting goals.

Patrick Bamford (Leeds United)

Led the line impressively at Hillsborough. Grabbed the important opener just before the break and had an involvement in the second.

Anass Zarorury (Hull City)

Posed Leicester issues with his cleverness and directness on a day when he found the net.

Head coach/manager: Daniel Farke (Leeds United)

