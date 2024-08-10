Leeds United and Burnley show 'concrete interest' in Chelsea prodigy as permanent move mooted
The 21-year-old has been capped by England at various youth levels and accumulated senior experience with loan stints at Paderborn and Swansea City. However, it appears his Stamford Bridge days could be numbered.
According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Humphreys will leave Chelsea in the coming days. He could reportedly leave on loan or on a permanent deal, although the Blues are said to prefer a sale.
Leeds are among the clubs believed to have shown interest, while their Championship counterparts Burnley are also thought to be in the mix. Humphreys has also been reported to have attracted interest from the Bundesliga. A centre-back by trade, he made 26 appearances for Swansea last season.
Leeds kicked off their Championship campaign with a pairing of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk in the heart of defence.
Whites boss Daniel Farke also has Max Wober as an alternative option, following the conclusion of his loan spell at Borussia Mönchengladbach. Young defender James Debayo has also been moved into the senior set-up and caught the eye.
Ethan Ampadu played in midfield in the opener against Portsmouth, although did a stellar job of deputising for Struijk at centre-back last term.
